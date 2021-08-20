Video
SREDA, GIZ BD set up National Solar Help Desk

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Special Correspondent

Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) has established 'National Solar Help Desk' to provide one stop service on rooftop solar under net-metering. The help desk has been established in cooperation with GIZ Bangladesh.
"The National Solar Help Desk (NSHD) will serve as a common platform to support the successful implementation of rooftop solar projects under net metering. Any interested person can access pertinent information on eligibility criteria, application process, financing options, and implementation process, and technical specifications of rooftop solar system, among others," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Thursday.
He was addressing at the inauguration ceremony virtually as chief guest of the ceremony of the (NSHD) in the premise of SREDA, IEB Building, Ramna. Md. Habibur Rahman, Secretary, Power Division, MPEMR, Satyajit Karmaker, Chairman (Secretary), Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council (BEPRC) and Caren Blume, Head of Development Cooperation, German Embassy were also present on the inauguration ceremony as Special Guests.
All the information will be available in a structured manner in the NSHD web portal - shd.sreda.gov.bd. There will also be options for obtaining service through virtual meetings or a physical visit at the Help Desk at the SREDA office.  State Minister said the establishment of National Solar Help Desk will support the roll out of the Rooftop Solar nationwide as a one stop service center.
He also mentioned that the Help Desk will serve as a common platform to the rooftop solar projects under net metering. He thanked SREDA for taking this initiative for the relevant stakeholders in the Mujib Year.
SREDA is committed in its efforts to achieve the national target of renewable energy development. To realize this goal, SREDA has taken a number of initiatives including issuing a guideline for development of rooftop solar under net metering.
However, the Net Metering guidelines enacted in 2018 has laid the foundation for implementing rooftop solar projects at industrial, commercial and residential facilities with 3 phase connection and thereby, allowing consumers to transport surplus electricity, after self-consumption, to the national grid.


