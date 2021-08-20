Video
BD keen to import non-urea fertilizer from Russia

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Business Correspondent

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyvich Mantytskiy meets Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque at his office at Bangladesh secretariat on Wednesday.

Russia has expressed keen interest to import mango from Bangladesh while    Dhaka is seeking to import fertilizer such as di-amonium phosphate (DAP) and muriat of potash (MoP) from Russia.
Both sides expressed their interests when Russian Ambassador in Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyvich Mantytskiy called on Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque at his office in Bangladesh secretariat on Wednesday.
"Bangladesh is keen to import non-urea fertilizer from Russia under government    to government (G2G) agreement," said the minister expressing interest to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Russia in this regard.
Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) Chairman Dr Amitabh Sarker, its member director for fertilizer management Dr AKM Munirul Haque, Deputy Secretary of the Agriculture Ministry Sharifa Ahmed and Russian Embassy Attaché, among others were present in the meeting.
"We want to import DAP and potassium fertilizers from Russia and also want to sign a MoU with Russia in this regard," said Dr Razzaque adding that DAP is now sold at Taka 16 per kg. The price is four times lower than the earlier price.
Since 2013, Bangladesh has been importing MoP fertilizer under the G2G and a MoU still remains effective between the two countries, he said.
The agriculture minister requested Russia to reconsider potato import from Bangladesh as high quality potatoes are now produced in the country.
Russia banned potato import from Bangladesh in 2014 after detecting brown rot, a bacterial disease in potato.
The Russian envoy, assured Bangladesh minister to reconsider potato import from Bangladesh.
"Bangladeshi mango is of high quality and very much testy...there is a potential export market for mango in Russia and we have a keen interest to import mango from Bangladesh," the Russian envoy said.
He also assured that Russia will give necessary assistance to resolve the Rohingya problem as more than 10 lakh Myanmar nationals have been forced to take shelter in Bangladesh due to ethnic violence in Myanmar.


