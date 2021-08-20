Video
Friday, 20 August, 2021
Business

Bangladesh seeks more Japanese investment in auto agro sectors

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun called for more local and foreign investment in the country to accelerate industrialization and implement the Vision-2041.
He urged more Japanese investment particularly in expansion of the automobile, sugar, agro food processing and ship recycling industries.
"The Japanese government has already promised to invest in setting up automobile and fertilizer factories in Bangladesh," he said on Wednesday.
The minister made the remarks during a courtesy call of Japanese Ambassador in Dhaka Ito Naoki at Industries minister office in the city, said a press release.
Additional Secretary (Policy, Law and International Cooperation) of the Ministry of Industries Sheikh Faizul Amin, Personal Secretary of the Industries Minister (Deputy Secretary) Md Abdul Waheed, Senior Assistant Secretary (Policy) Md Salim Ullah and First Secretary of the Head of Economic Department of the Embassy of Japan Haruta Hiroki were present on the occasion.
During the meeting, important issues including setting up of industrial plants and investment in accelerating massive industrialization in the country were discussed.
Humayun further said that Japan is a long time genuine friend of Bangladesh and the two countries have been working together for a long time on various issues including industrialization, trade and commerce, culture, education, science and technology and infrastructure development. He firmly believed that the areas of mutual cooperation will further expanded in the future.
During the meeting, Ito Naoki expressed satisfaction over the fact that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the feasibility study of setting up a car manufacturing plant in Bangladesh by Mitsubishi Motors Company Limited of Japan is in the final stage.


