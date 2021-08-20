Worker’s vaccination top priority of govt: Tipu

Workers vaccination is on top priority of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said Wednesday at a meeting with Walmart Vice President Paul Dyck at Bangladesh embassy in Washington DC.

The commerce minister, who led the Bangladesh delegation to the Magic Las Vegas 2021 trade show, made a brief stopover at Washington DC to participate in a trade roundtable organized by McLarty Associates, said a press release of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington DC on Thursday.

The commerce minister said that the government and the factory owners were working hand in hand to vaccinate garment workers each day.

He added that the government hopes to vaccinate 5 million workers in the ready-made garment sector within a month and a half.

Tipu highlighted the government's efforts and the factories' preparedness to ensure safety of the workers in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also expressed hope that in the next six months, more than 60 percent of the total population of Bangladesh will be vaccinated.

The Walmart Vice President said with the improvement of the COVID 19 situation in the USA, Walmart is now ready to explore and source more from abroad.

Apart from the ready-made garment products, the minister encouraged Walmart to buy leather goods, pharmaceuticals, light engineering items including bicycles and plastic products from Bangladesh.

Over the luncheon, Chairman of Bangladesh Shrimp and Fish Foundation Syed Mahmudul Huq highlighted the need to position the black tigers as a premium shrimp in the US market by ensuring modern production capabilities are in place as well as overseas markets' food safety and traceability.

The meeting highlighted the need for retaining long-term demand of Bangladeshi tiger shrimps by ensuring that aquaculture products are third- party certified as being responsibly produced.

It was decided that Bangladesh Shrimp and Fish Foundation and the Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington DC will work together to retain and enhance market share of Bangladeshi tiger shrimps in the USA.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA M. Shahidul Islam, Senior Adviser of McLarty Associates Ambassador Teresita Schaffer, Senior Director of Walmart Sarah Thorn, and other officers from Commerce Ministry and Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington DC were present.

Earlier, the commerce minister placed floral wreaths at the bust of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington DC.











