Govt borrowed Tk 11,000 crore from banks in July

The government net borrowing from banks stood Tk 11,000 crore in the first month of the current fiscal 2021-22, which is 18.48 percent of its borrowing target for financing budgetary deficit. The government aims to borrow Tk 76,452 crore from the banking system in the current fiscal year.

Sources said that the government always borrows from domestic and foreign sources to meet the budget deficit. Among the internal sources, most of the loans are taken from banking system and sale of savings certificates.

Former caretaker government adviser Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said business situation is bad because of coronavirus. The government is not getting proper revenue. For these reasons, the government is taking loans from banks to meet budgetary expenses.

He said the growth of private debt is much lower now. There is no alternative to increasing private sector debt in order to revive the economy that has suffered seriously from the impact of coronavirus. Therefore, the debt in this sector should increase in any way.

Mirza Azizul Islam said the government should reduce unnecessary expenditure and increase revenue and must focus at the same timeon low-interest loans from foreign sources. However, despite the increase in sale of savings certificates in the last financial year, bank loans have decreased.

As per Bangladesh Bank data, the government borrowed Tk 13,191 crore from July 1 to July 29 selling government securities and treasury bills to scheduled banks. During this period, the loan of Bangladesh Bank was repaid to the tune of Tk 2,115 crore. As a result, the net debt stood at Tk 11,065 crore in the July.

The government needed a net loan of Tk 18,000 crore for the last fiscal 2020-21. As such, in the first month of the current fiscal year (July) the government has borrowed 61 percent of the net loan the last financial year.

At the end of July 29, the government's total bank loan stood at Tk 212,615 crore. At the end of last June, this position was Tk 201,538 crore.

Despite the surge in government bank loans in the first month of the current fiscal year, economists think it is normal compared to previous years.

In the last fiscal year, the government's bank loans were well below target. For this reason, the target of the government's bank loan in the main budget is Tk 84,980 crore in the last fiscal year.

Executive Director Ahsan H. Mansur Policy Research Institute (PRI) said the revenue and expenditure targets of the government budget were less in line with reality. Due to the pandamic, the implementation of the government's development budget (ADP) has been reduced. Sales of savings certificates have also increased.

However, the banks now have sufficient liquidity. Bankers want to lend to the government. This will increase some of their income.

















