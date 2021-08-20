Israeli PM to visit White House this month

WASHINGTON, Aug 19: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet with President Joe Biden in the White House on August 26, officials said Wednesday.

The talks -- Bennett's first diplomatic trip since taking office -- are expected to focus on Iran's nuclear program and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Prime Minister Bennett's visit will strengthen the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel, reflect the deep ties between our governments and our people, and underscore the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. -AFP







