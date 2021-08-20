Mamata sets sights on Tripura, says former speaker wants to join TMC

KOLKATA, Aug 19: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee said that former speaker of the Tripura Assembly, Jiten Sarkar, wrote to her expressing his desire of joining TMC. "Former Tripura Speaker Jiten Sarkar has sent me a letter saying he and others want to join TMC," Mamata said.

The Bengal chief minister, who has been trying to make in-roads in the northeastern state, after her resounding victory in the Assembly elections in Bengal earlier this year, expressed confidence in her party's ability to win Tripura. "We will win Tripura next," she said.

Sarkar, a veteran politician, left the Congress in 2016 to rejoin Communist Party of India (Marxist), the party he deserted in 2008. He would be the second high profile political figure to join TMC, following in the footsteps of Sushmita Dev, who left Congress to join Trinamool in the presence of senior party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien in Kolkata on August 16.

Dev, a former Member of Parliament (MP) and chief of the All India Mahila Congress, sent her resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi but offered no reason for it. "I have a long relationship with the Congress and I have written everything about that in my resignation letter. I got many opportunities in Congress and I tried to do justice to all the responsibilities. Many people tried to call me, but I was not available. On August 15, I gave the Congress president my resignation," she told reporters in Kolkata. -ANI







