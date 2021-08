Shiite Muslim worshippers gather to mark the mourning day of Ashura











Shiite Muslim worshippers gather to mark the mourning day of Ashura, 10 Muharram according to the Islamic calendar commemorating the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammad's grandson Imam Hussein during the 7th century AD battle of Karbala, at the Imam Hussein shrine in Iraq's holy city of Karbala, on August 19, with the Imam Abbas shrine appearing in the background. photo : AFP