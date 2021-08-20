Biden sees ‘chaos’ as Taliban hold political talks

WASHINGTON, Aug 19: President Joe Biden said Wednesday it had been impossible to leave Afghanistan without chaos, as the United States pleaded with the victorious Taliban to allow safe passage for people to flee.

And President Joe Biden -- under pressure at home and abroad over his handling of the withdrawal of US forces after 20 years of war -- said Wednesday that some soldiers could remain past the August 31 deadline to ensure all Americans get out.

The veteran Democrat also told ABC News that he believed it would have been impossible to leave Afghanistan "without chaos ensuing", defending his actions. "The idea that somehow there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens," Biden said.

The Biden administration had long promised an "orderly drawdown" of America's longest war, with the president saying US forces no longer have any national interest in fighting in a protracted conflict.

Biden said that he hoped the thousands of US troops sent back to Afghanistan for the evacuations would be out by August 31, the deadline he set to end the war. But for the first time, he said they could stay longer, adding: "If there's American citizens left, we're going to stay to get them all out."

Senior Taliban members have met with former president Hamid Karzai and senior official Abdullah Abdullah as they seek to form a government in Afghanistan, pledging it will be "positively different" from their brutal rule two decades ago.

Biden said the Taliban were cooperating on letting Americans get out but added: "We're having some more difficulty having those who helped us when we were in there."

Sherman voiced alarm at accounts of harassment and checkpoints for Afghan nationals, despite the Taliban's promises not to carry out reprisals.

The United Nations Human Rights Council said it would hold a special session on Afghanistan next week to address the "serious human rights concerns" under the Taliban. The European Union, the United States and 18 other countries issued a joint statement on Wednesday saying they were "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls", urging the Taliban to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that fate of Afghanistan after the 20-year war means that the West's resolve is now perceived as weak by major adversaries such as Russia.

Afghanistan war has cost trillions of dollars and caused several hundred thousand casualties but the Taliban are now back in power. Western countries are scrambling to evacuate their diplomats and Afghan staff.

"What I'm uncomfortable with is that we have a world order now, where resolve is perceived by our adversaries as weak, the West's resolve," Wallace told BBC TV.

"That is something we should all worry about: if the West is seen not to have resolve and it fractures, then our adversaries like Russia find that encouraging," Wallace told LBC radio. -AFP, REUTERS











