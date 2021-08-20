Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 August, 2021, 4:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Move to PSG will make him stronger, say Donnarumma

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma takes part in a training session at the Camp des Loges Paris Saint-Germain football club's training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye on August 19, 2021. photo: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma takes part in a training session at the Camp des Loges Paris Saint-Germain football club's training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye on August 19, 2021. photo: AFP

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma says he left AC Milan after eight years with the Serie A side for Paris Saint-Germain as he needed a change "to develop, to improve and to become stronger".
The 22-year-old joined PSG on a free transfer after helping Italy to the Euro 2020 title where he was named player of the tournament.
Reflecting on his time in Milan, Donnarumma told Thursday's Corriere dello Sport: "I stayed eight years there, it was my home, I have magnificent memories.
"I'll always be a fan of the club. You can't brush aside eight years, but I needed a change to develop, improve and become stronger.
"I felt the need for a change of scene, for a new reality."
Donnarumma will be in competition for a place in Mauricio Pochettino's team with experienced Costa Rican Keylor Navas.
"That's an extra motivation, something which intrigues me," he told the paper.
Yet to make his debut for his new club he is fully aware his arrival at the Parc des Princes is expected to help PSG in their pursuit of a first ever Champions League title. "Last season the club didn't win Ligue 1 but the real objective is the other one -- the Champions League," said the 'keeper who has yet to figure in the competition. Donnarumma moved to Paris on a five-year deal.
During his six seasons with the Rossoneri, the Naples-born goalkeeper made 215 appearances in Serie A along with 16 in Europa League matches and 12 in the Italian Cup (including the 2016 and 2018 finals).     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Popov to defend Women’s British Open title
Scottish football legend Law diagnosed with dementia
Zverev finally wins at ATP Cincinnati
Mbappe not unsettled, says Pochettino
Venus Williams among wildcard entrants for US Open
Move to PSG will make him stronger, say Donnarumma
Race at Misano replaces Malaysian MotoGP
Bayern Munich wait on Neuer after ankle knock


Latest News
Padma, Jamuna water levels rise, low lying areas flooded
50 chars of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari inundated
Army Chief calls on President of Defense Industries of Turkey
17th anniversary of Aug 21 grenade attacks Saturday
Govt strives at UN to enhance Bangladesh peacekeepers’ benefits: Momen
3 electrocuted to death in Chapainawabganj
Muslims observe Holy Ashura
Scientists question evidence behind US Covid-19 booster shot drive
Three die after taking liquor in Tangail
NZ cricket great Cairns off life support
Most Read News
Obituary
Hefazat Ameer Junaid Babunagri passes away
3 killed in anti-Taliban protests in Afghan
Muktijuddho Moncho burns Asif Nazrul’s effigy, locks office
The chaotic ending of America’s longest war
Dainik Orthoniti Editor Zahiduzzaman Faruk passes away
Salim Ullah new secretary to Financial Institutions Division
Pakistan fences off from Afghan refugees
Ensure healthy food for healthy nation
Sirajganj UP chairman suspended on bribery charges
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft