Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 August, 2021, 4:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bayern Munich wait on Neuer after ankle knock

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

Bayern Munich's German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer warms up prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Bayern Munich in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on August 13, 2021. photo: AFP

Bayern Munich's German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer warms up prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Bayern Munich in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on August 13, 2021. photo: AFP

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer sat out training Thursday with an ankle knock as the defending Bundesliga champions wait on their goalkeeper's fitness for this weekend's home game against Cologne.
Neuer, 35, needed treatment on his right ankle during Tuesday's 3-1 win at Dortmund in the German Super Cup. He played the full 90 minutes and lifted the trophy on the pitch after Bayern striker Robert Lewandowksi sealed victory with two goals.
In a statement, Bayern left it open whether the Germany goalkeeper will be fit for Sunday's home league game at the Allianz Arena.
The defending champions are hunting their first Bundesliga win of the new season after drawing last Friday's opening match at Moenchengladbach.
If Neuer drops out, he is set to be replaced by reserve goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, 33, who rejoined in the summer after a season at second division Hamburg.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Popov to defend Women’s British Open title
Scottish football legend Law diagnosed with dementia
Zverev finally wins at ATP Cincinnati
Mbappe not unsettled, says Pochettino
Venus Williams among wildcard entrants for US Open
Move to PSG will make him stronger, say Donnarumma
Race at Misano replaces Malaysian MotoGP
Bayern Munich wait on Neuer after ankle knock


Latest News
Padma, Jamuna water levels rise, low lying areas flooded
50 chars of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari inundated
Army Chief calls on President of Defense Industries of Turkey
17th anniversary of Aug 21 grenade attacks Saturday
Govt strives at UN to enhance Bangladesh peacekeepers’ benefits: Momen
3 electrocuted to death in Chapainawabganj
Muslims observe Holy Ashura
Scientists question evidence behind US Covid-19 booster shot drive
Three die after taking liquor in Tangail
NZ cricket great Cairns off life support
Most Read News
Obituary
Hefazat Ameer Junaid Babunagri passes away
3 killed in anti-Taliban protests in Afghan
Muktijuddho Moncho burns Asif Nazrul’s effigy, locks office
The chaotic ending of America’s longest war
Dainik Orthoniti Editor Zahiduzzaman Faruk passes away
Salim Ullah new secretary to Financial Institutions Division
Pakistan fences off from Afghan refugees
Ensure healthy food for healthy nation
Sirajganj UP chairman suspended on bribery charges
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft