Bangladesh Premier League

Police FC win last minute thriller

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240

The booters of Saif Sporting Club celebrating a 3-1 win against Uttar Baridhara Club in Bangladesh Premier League at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Thursday. photo: BFF

A late goal by forward Mohammad Jewel helped Bangladesh Police Football Club to earn a hard-fought solitary goal victory over relegated Arambagh Krira Sangha in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football held today at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
In the whole proceeding, both the teams launched attacks and counter attacks but failed to convert any of those into a goal.
At one stage it seemed the match was heading for a tame draw but it was Mohammad Jewel who changed the scenario of the match by scoring the all-important goal for Police FC in the 90+2nd minute of the match for a penalty.      
Arambagh krira Sangha, who earlier relegated from the league as the first team, however had no chance to stage a fight back in the remaining proceeding.
The day's win saw Bangladesh Police Football Club improve their tally with 25 points from 22 matches while bottom-ranked Arambagh remained at their previous credit of five points from the same number of outings.   
Earlier, in the first round of the league, Bangladesh Police Football Club beat Arambagh Krira Sangha by 2-1 goals.     -BSS


