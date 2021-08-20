Police FC win last minute thriller



In the whole proceeding, both the teams launched attacks and counter attacks but failed to convert any of those into a goal.

At one stage it seemed the match was heading for a tame draw but it was Mohammad Jewel who changed the scenario of the match by scoring the all-important goal for Police FC in the 90+2nd minute of the match for a penalty.

Arambagh krira Sangha, who earlier relegated from the league as the first team, however had no chance to stage a fight back in the remaining proceeding.

The day's win saw Bangladesh Police Football Club improve their tally with 25 points from 22 matches while bottom-ranked Arambagh remained at their previous credit of five points from the same number of outings.

Earlier, in the first round of the league, Bangladesh Police Football Club beat Arambagh Krira Sangha by 2-1 goals. -BSS















