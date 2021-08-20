Walton Women's Hockey training begins

A two-week-long Women's Hockey training programme and competition, sponsored by Walton Group and assisted by the Bangladesh Directorate of Sports, has began on Thursday at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium, Dhaka. The training camp will wrap-up on the 25th of August after which a sum of 40 players will be selected and divided into two groups, named after the late Mahmudur Rahman Momin and late Shasul Bari. The two groups will engage in five matches from 26 August to 1 September.