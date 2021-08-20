Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 August, 2021, 4:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Walton Women's Hockey training begins

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230

Walton Women's Hockey training begins

Walton Women's Hockey training begins

A two-week-long Women's Hockey training programme and competition, sponsored by Walton Group and assisted by the Bangladesh Directorate of Sports, has began on Thursday at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium, Dhaka. The training camp will wrap-up on the 25th of August after which a sum of 40 players will be selected and divided into two groups, named after the late Mahmudur Rahman Momin and late Shasul Bari. The two groups will engage in five matches from 26 August to 1 September.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Popov to defend Women’s British Open title
Scottish football legend Law diagnosed with dementia
Zverev finally wins at ATP Cincinnati
Mbappe not unsettled, says Pochettino
Venus Williams among wildcard entrants for US Open
Move to PSG will make him stronger, say Donnarumma
Race at Misano replaces Malaysian MotoGP
Bayern Munich wait on Neuer after ankle knock


Latest News
Padma, Jamuna water levels rise, low lying areas flooded
50 chars of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari inundated
Army Chief calls on President of Defense Industries of Turkey
17th anniversary of Aug 21 grenade attacks Saturday
Govt strives at UN to enhance Bangladesh peacekeepers’ benefits: Momen
3 electrocuted to death in Chapainawabganj
Muslims observe Holy Ashura
Scientists question evidence behind US Covid-19 booster shot drive
Three die after taking liquor in Tangail
NZ cricket great Cairns off life support
Most Read News
Obituary
Hefazat Ameer Junaid Babunagri passes away
3 killed in anti-Taliban protests in Afghan
Muktijuddho Moncho burns Asif Nazrul’s effigy, locks office
The chaotic ending of America’s longest war
Dainik Orthoniti Editor Zahiduzzaman Faruk passes away
Salim Ullah new secretary to Financial Institutions Division
Pakistan fences off from Afghan refugees
Ensure healthy food for healthy nation
Sirajganj UP chairman suspended on bribery charges
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft