Auspicious start for Kings in AFC Cup

Premier league champions Bashundhara Kings got off an auspicious start in their maiden AFC Cup campaign with a 2-0 goal victory over host Maziya Sports & Recreation Club of Maldives in the group D match held on Wednesday night at National Football Stadium in the Maldives.Bashundhara Kings is an irresistible team in the country's domestic football. They also retained the title of Bangladesh Premier League a few days ago and they again showed a dazzling performance by representing Bangladesh in the international arena.The proceeding, Maziya captain Mohamed Irufan put one past their own net to give Bashundhara Kings the lead in the 25th minute while Brazilian forward Robson Da Silva doubled the lead in the 40th minute with a curling shot from inside the box.The breather, Bashundhara Kings also created some scoring chances but could not increase the margin in the remaining proceeding. Maziya tried their best to stage a fight back by making amends for their mistakes of the first half.However, Kings' backline stood firm and custodian Anisur Rahman spoiled the attacks well to keep a clean sheet. Kings will play their second match on Saturday (Aug. 21) against JSW Bengaluru FC of India, who lost to a 0-2 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan in the day's first match. -BSS