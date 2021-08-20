Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 August, 2021, 4:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ashraful, Root survive hat-trick balls twice in same Test innings

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
BIPIN DANI

Ashraful, Root survive hat-trick balls twice in same Test innings

Ashraful, Root survive hat-trick balls twice in same Test innings

Joe Root, the captain of the England team, was the second international batsman to have survived the two hat-trick balls in the same Test innings.
Last week, at Lord's he faced India's Mohammed Siraj after dismissal of Dom Sibley and Haseeb Hameed with successive balls in the 15th over of England's first innings, and later faced up to Ishant Sharma's next ball after he'd removed Moeen Ali and Sam Curran in his previous over (the 111th).
The other lucky survival is Bangladesh's Mohammad Ashrtaful (versus India, in Dhaka in 2004), when he thwarted Irfan Pathan on two separate occasions during a defiant 60 not out.
"Obviously, the batsman facing the 3rd ball of the same bowler after seeing the two wickets falling successively at the other end comes under pressure and if more pressure will be on him if it happens one more time in the same innings", the former captain Ashraful, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Dhaka, says.
"In my case, Irfan Ppathan was the bowler on both the occasions and his bowling was terrific at the time. He was bowling at a very high speed as a champion bowler. Only a genuine batsman could have survived his bowling. I took it as a challenge and survived both times".
"In the recent Test against India, Joe Root could also survive twice because Root is a very good, seasoned and experienced batsman. Only a good batsman can defend the hat-trick ball in a pressure situation like this", Ashraful signed off.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Popov to defend Women’s British Open title
Scottish football legend Law diagnosed with dementia
Zverev finally wins at ATP Cincinnati
Mbappe not unsettled, says Pochettino
Venus Williams among wildcard entrants for US Open
Move to PSG will make him stronger, say Donnarumma
Race at Misano replaces Malaysian MotoGP
Bayern Munich wait on Neuer after ankle knock


Latest News
Padma, Jamuna water levels rise, low lying areas flooded
50 chars of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari inundated
Army Chief calls on President of Defense Industries of Turkey
17th anniversary of Aug 21 grenade attacks Saturday
Govt strives at UN to enhance Bangladesh peacekeepers’ benefits: Momen
3 electrocuted to death in Chapainawabganj
Muslims observe Holy Ashura
Scientists question evidence behind US Covid-19 booster shot drive
Three die after taking liquor in Tangail
NZ cricket great Cairns off life support
Most Read News
Obituary
Hefazat Ameer Junaid Babunagri passes away
3 killed in anti-Taliban protests in Afghan
Muktijuddho Moncho burns Asif Nazrul’s effigy, locks office
The chaotic ending of America’s longest war
Dainik Orthoniti Editor Zahiduzzaman Faruk passes away
Salim Ullah new secretary to Financial Institutions Division
Pakistan fences off from Afghan refugees
Ensure healthy food for healthy nation
Sirajganj UP chairman suspended on bribery charges
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft