Saif SC tames Uttar Baridhara

Saif Sporting Club had a 3-1 win over Uttar Baridhara Club on Thursday in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.

Key player Jamal Bhuiyan saw the fellows' celebration from the VIP box. He was not able to play the match due to injury and that is why he had nothing to do but enjoying the match seating beside national team's English Head Coach James Day Jamie on the day.

In the match, Saif boys had to wait till the 28th minute to go ahead when their Nigerian striker John Okoli opened the net for the team. Another Nigerian Kenneth Ikechukwu Ngwoke doubled the lead in the 66th minute.

Local midfielder Maruf Ahmed reduced the margin by one goal for the Baridhara team though it was not possible for his team to level the margin despite several endeavours.

On the other hand, John Okoli extended Saif's margin scoring his second in the added time of the second half.

Winning the match, Saif raised its point tally to 38 though the team kept the same sixth place. Baridhara, on the other side, was happy with previously collected 19 points, enough to avoid the relegation.

This time, Gopibagh's Brothers Union and Arambagh Krira Sangha are facing relegation to the Bangladesh Championship League (BCL), the second tier event of local football.







