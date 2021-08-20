

Mushi, Liton, Biplob back in Tigers’ squad

Mushfiq, Liton and Biplob returned Bangladesh from Zimbabwe for respective family emergencies and missed the home series against Australia as Cricket Australia (CA) imposed strict condition that any player out of bio-secure bubble in Bangladesh, had to perform 10-day mandatory quarantine to play against Australia. So, the stars failed to return within the tight schedules.

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal in the contrary is still rest due to niggle on his knee, who also missed Australia series.

Bangladesh retained the squad of previous series except Mohammad Mithun, who didn't play a single match against Australia.

however believed the squad had the potentiality to win the series against New Zealand too.

"We had already proved that we are a strong team on our home soil," BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu told journalists after squad announcement. "If the players can continue the form against New Zealand, we will have the edge."

The Black Caps will arrive in Dhaka on August 24 and will stay in room quarantine for three days. They however, had already opted out of the only practice game in the series that was scheduled to be held on August 29 at BKS.

The matches will be held behind closed doors on September 1, 3, 5, 8 and 10 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

SQUAD

Mahmudullah (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Shaifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Nasum Ahmed.









