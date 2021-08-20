Another Indian Oxygen Express on way to BD

The 10th Oxygen Express of Indian Railways has embarked on its journey to Bangladesh on Thursday with 198 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to help address respiratory distress caused by Covid-19.

This Oxygen Express will arrive here with the Liquid Medical Oxygen, according to Indian High Commission.

Earlier, nine other Oxygen Express trains delivered liquid oxygen to Bangladesh in July and August. Linde Bangladesh is the importer of the medical oxygen exported by Linde India.

On April 24, this year the state-owned Indian Railways started operating the special oxygen trains service to supply liquid oxygen in 480 states across the country. Bangladesh is the first foreign country where the Oxygen Express has been put into operation to deliver the life-saving gas amid rising Covid infections.

