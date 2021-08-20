Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 August, 2021, 4:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

A small Afghan girl is lifted from the crowd, capturing desperation to flee Kabul

Published : Friday, 20 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

A small Afghan girl is lifted from the crowd, capturing desperation to flee Kabul

A small Afghan girl is lifted from the crowd, capturing desperation to flee Kabul

KABUL, Aug 19: From the surging crowd of people outside Kabul airport, a small girl is lifted up over the high perimeter wall and passed into the hands of an American soldier.
The moment this week, filmed and shared on social media, captures the sense of desperation among many Afghans who are fearful of what the Taliban's sudden return to power will mean.
Thousands of people have been trying to get to Kabul airport and on to military and civilian flights abroad, but amid chaotic scenes, some have been killed or wounded and armed Taliban members have been firing in the air to control the crowds. American soldiers are also stationed there to prevent the airport being overrun while evacuations of foreigners and Afghans are ongoing.
Meanwhile, the US military is completing its withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of fighting, coinciding with the Islamist militant Taliban's lightning conquest of the country.
It is not clear whether the girl was being reunited with her family within the airport premises or simply handed over to others in an attempt to get her on board a flight out of Afghanistan.
In a separate clip, also filmed from the crush of the crowd of several hundred people, a woman clambers over the wall.
Since seizing the capital Kabul on Sunday, Taliban officials have sought to reassure Afghans and foreign powers that they will not seek revenge on former enemies and will respect the rights of women and girls within the framework of Islamic law. When the Taliban last ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, girls were not allowed to attend school, women could not work and they had to wear all-encompassing burqas and be accompanied by a male relative if they wanted to venture out.
Those who broke the rules could be humiliated and subjected to public beatings by the Taliban's religious police.
The scenes at Kabul airport this week have focused the world's attention on whether outside countries have a duty to accept Afghans who are fleeing because of fear of persecution.
Hundreds have landed at airports across Europe and beyond, but many more are stuck.
When asked about the footage of the child, Defence Minister Ben Wallace said Britain was unable to evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan, although he understood that the girl was being flown out with her family.
"We can't just take a minor on their own," Wallace told Sky News.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Another Indian Oxygen Express on way to BD
A small Afghan girl is lifted from the crowd, capturing desperation to flee Kabul
Clinic owner at Dakkhinkhan held with vials of Moderna vaccine
Senior journo Zahiduzzaman passes away
270 more dengue patients hospitalised
CPA Bay Terminal to go into operation in 2024
Hospital cleaner assaulted on allegation of inviting RAB raid
Death row convict Rawshan arrested after 22 years


Latest News
Padma, Jamuna water levels rise, low lying areas flooded
50 chars of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari inundated
Army Chief calls on President of Defense Industries of Turkey
17th anniversary of Aug 21 grenade attacks Saturday
Govt strives at UN to enhance Bangladesh peacekeepers’ benefits: Momen
3 electrocuted to death in Chapainawabganj
Muslims observe Holy Ashura
Scientists question evidence behind US Covid-19 booster shot drive
Three die after taking liquor in Tangail
NZ cricket great Cairns off life support
Most Read News
Obituary
Hefazat Ameer Junaid Babunagri passes away
3 killed in anti-Taliban protests in Afghan
Muktijuddho Moncho burns Asif Nazrul’s effigy, locks office
The chaotic ending of America’s longest war
Dainik Orthoniti Editor Zahiduzzaman Faruk passes away
Salim Ullah new secretary to Financial Institutions Division
Pakistan fences off from Afghan refugees
Ensure healthy food for healthy nation
Sirajganj UP chairman suspended on bribery charges
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft