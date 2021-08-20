Clinic owner at Dakkhinkhan held with vials of Moderna vaccine

Police on Thursday arrested a clinic owner in possession of two vials of Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccine and a few empty packets of the vaccine from city's Dakhshinkhan area.

The arrestee, Bijoy Krishna Talukder is the owner of local Seba Sangstha Clinic.

Inspector (investigation) of Dakhshinkhan Police Station Azizul Haque Mia told this correspondent that following a tip off, a team raided the clinic at 7pm on Wednesday and seized two vials of Moderna vaccine, 21 empty vials and packets.

Two people were seen taking vaccine during the raid, he claimed.

Bijoy Krishna was produced before a metropolitan court on Thursday after a case was filed against him and a 10 day remand was sought for him.

Azizul told the Daily Observer that during initial interrogation, Bijoy Krishan informed that he received Tk 1,000 for per dose of vaccines.

"We have to know that how many people Bijoy Krishna gave vaccine to in exchange of money and from where he collected the vaccine ampules. For that reason we sought 10 days' remand to interrogate him," he added.







