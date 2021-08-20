|
Senior journo Zahiduzzaman passes away
|
Veteran journalist Zahiduzzaman Faruk died of cancer in the city on Thursday. He was 72. Zahiduzzaman, editor of Dainik Orthoniti and a member of the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) managing committee, breathed his last at his Dhaka residence around 2.30pm.
He was also a member of Dhaka Reporters Unity and Economic Reporters Forum.
He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
His namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Jatiya Press Club premises after Asar prayers. UNB