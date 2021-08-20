

Senior journo Zahiduzzaman passes away

He was also a member of Dhaka Reporters Unity and Economic Reporters Forum.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Jatiya Press Club premises after Asar prayers. UNB







Veteran journalist Zahiduzzaman Faruk died of cancer in the city on Thursday. He was 72. Zahiduzzaman, editor of Dainik Orthoniti and a member of the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) managing committee, breathed his last at his Dhaka residence around 2.30pm.He was also a member of Dhaka Reporters Unity and Economic Reporters Forum.He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.His namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Jatiya Press Club premises after Asar prayers. UNB