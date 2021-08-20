270 more dengue patients hospitalised



Dengue-affected kids receive treatment at Holy Family Hospital in the capital on Thursday. photo : Observer

Of them, 237 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 33 to hospitals at other places.

According to the statistics, a total of 7,251 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to August 19. Of the total, 416 are from outside Dhaka. Among them, 5,920 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,331. Of them, 1,238 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 93 are receiving it outside the capital.

Among the 7,251 infected, 4,593 were diagnosed in this month, 2,286 in July, 272 in June and 43 in May.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 31 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July while 19 have died in August so far.





