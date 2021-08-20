CPA Bay Terminal to go into operation in 2024

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 19: The Bay Terminal, the largest ever container terminal Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) will go into operation in 2024.

In this connection, the Shipping Ministry and the CPA have been working relentlessly to make Bay terminal ready to handle both container and Break Bulk Cargo on time.

The State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury accompanied by the PPP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mrs Sultana Afroz visited the site at Patenga sea beach of Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

The three terminals, 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal-2 will be constructed.

The terminals will have two dolphin jetties-one for handling coal to be imported for coal-fired plants in Bangladesh and the other for handling cement clinkers.

Meanwhile, the Shipping Ministry had decided to build one terminal of three terminal jetty of Bay Terminal by the CPA while the rest two terminals will be constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

With the recent visit of the Shipping Minister and the PPP CEO, the biggest ever project of the Shipping Sector is certain to get momentum for speedy implementation.

Meanwhile, the World Bank is interested to finance the construction of Break Water and Channel in the Bay of Bengal for Bay Terminal, the largest ever container terminal Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).

According to CPA sources, more than 1,600 acres of land will be reclaimed from the Bay for the terminal.

Moreover, nearly 1,000 acres of land are now available from the government Khas land and Private land. But most of the land should be reclaimed from the sea with mud filling.

The proposed Bay Terminal will also develop a deepest ever navigational channel for berthing vessels over 14- metre draught.

CPA sources said, the World Bank is now interested to finance the both Break Water reclamation of land and the Navigational channel. The cost of those two portions of the Bay Terminal is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the appointment of the Consultant of the contractor for construction and the operator is expected to be finalised as early as possible.

Several foregin firms have already shown interest for construction and operation of the project under PPP system. Of them, Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) and the Red Sea Gateway Terminal of Saudi Arabia have already submitted their proposals as BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) method under Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

Meanwhile, the CPA has already selected a consultant for conducting a feasibilty study for the construction of the proposed Bay Terminal. CPA sources said, "Sellhorn" of Germany has been selected by the Board. This proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Shipping for approval.

The appointed consulting firm will conduct a feasibility study on the construction of Bay Terminal.

After completion of the feasibilty study, the CPA will invite contractors for construction and operation of the project. Then the appointed contractor will go for implementation of the giant project.

The feasibility study and appointment of contractor might be completed in 2022 next. So, the construction works of the project are likely to begin in 2022 next which is expected to be completed in 2026 next.

CPA sources said, after completion of the feasibilty study, the CPA will prepare a DPP (Development Project Proposal) of the project. Then a Project Director (PD) will be appointed.

CPA sources said, 68 acres of private land have already been handed over to CPA for the project.

Meanwhile, the land Ministry had approved the proposal for handing over 803 acres of khas land to CPA for the Bay Terminal. In this connection the Ministry directed the local district administrations to hand over the land to CPA. District administration sources said, it will take minimum 120 days to complete the acquisition procedures.

With this step, the construction works of Bay Terminal will be geared up.

CPA had taken up the Bay Terminal project aiming to enhance trade with other countries to boost the country's economy as the completion of the project will improve the capacity and reduce container congestion of the terminals. The construction of the bay terminal will ensure 24-hour navigability and there will be no barrier to the movement of ships during night time.

Once the project is implemented, it will increase the handling capability of containers by four times. Sources said the Bay Terminal has been proposed on a 1,200-acre island in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Patenga in Chattogram. It is near the Chattogram Port and Chittagong Export Processing Zone.

Meanwhile, talking to the Journalist the State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury termed the Bay terminal as a pride of Bangladesh like Padma Bridge.







