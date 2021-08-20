Hospital cleaner assaulted on allegation of inviting RAB raid

An allegation of torturing an Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital staff has been raised against the representatives of HS Distribution, a napkin manufacturing factory.

The incident took place on the 7th floor of the hospital on Wednesday. The victim, Zaheer, was working as a cleaner at the same hospital.

While talking to the Daily Observer, Zaheer claimed, he became their target on the false accusation of giving information and assisting Rapid Action Battalian (RAB) to conduct a mobile court on last Monday against the company.

HS Distribution, an unlicensed sanitary napkin manufacturing factory, is situated in Sector 9 Road No. 5 and House No. 52 at Uttara. RAB conducted drive and fined the factory Tk five lakh.

According to Zaheer, when he was being assaulted, the people of the syndicate threatened to sell his blood to pay the fine of Tk five lakh.

In this incident, the victim has filed a general diary (GD) at Uttara West Police Station seeking safety of his life.

The victim Zaheer Islam said, "Sujan is owner of HS Distribution. RAB fined his factory Tk five lakh. I used to live in that building. As I was leaving the building, the RAB officers called me to pick up the goods from the factory to their car. After this incident, my wife and I were not allowed to work as cleaners of the hospital by officer-employee welfare society of the hospital. Through the welfare society of the hospital, Sujan used to provide low quality medical goods and they are Sujan's syndicate.

Nazrul Islam, president of the association, and Montu Sarkar, general secretary, called me to the seventh floor of the hospital's administrative building on Wednesday. Some 10 or 12 unidentified people including Mizan, Nazrul Islam, Mintu Sarkar, Rabiul Islam, Mehedi, Zahid swooped on him with iron rods, Zaheer added.







