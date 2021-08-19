BCL threatens Asif Nazrul with mass beating

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Wednesday threatened Prof Asif Nazrul, Chairman of Dhaka University (DU) Law Department, with

mass beating for his 'anti-state comment'.

They also demanded the university administration expel the professor from the service.

Leaders and activists of BCL made the demand at a black flag procession protesting the countrywide series bomb attack that took place on August 17, 2005.

Led by BCL President Al-Nahean Khan Joy they brought out the procession from Madhur Canteen on the DU campus at 12 noon.

The procession ended at the central Shaheed Minar. They started the programme by observing one-minute silence.

Joy said JMB and militant groups bombed every place in the country simultaneously on this day in 2005 during the BNP coalition government.

"Militants are not citizens of Bangladesh. Pakistan is their home and they are friends of the Taliban," Joy said.

Mentioning Asif Nazrul Joy said, "You are repeatedly making conspiratorial statements."

"If we chase, you will not get a chance to escape to Pakistan," he added.

He also threatened him with mass beating. "If anyone conspires against the country by not taking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's side they will be sent to Pakistan," Joy added.

Resenting the comment made by Asif Nazrul, Lekhak Bhattacharya, BCL General Secretary, said Asif Nazrul is a disgrace to this university.

Lekhak added Asif Nazrul made provocative remarks about Jamaat-e-Islami and militants various times.

Lekhak also said no religious extremist group has the right to do politics in Bangladesh.

He further said Asif Nazrul clique will be expelled from Dhaka University by mass beating. Asking the university authority to take action against the professor, he said, "If you do not take action, we will take responsibility. We know how to punish them."

Echoing the same, Saddam Hossain, BCL DU unit General Secretary, said Prof Asif Nazrul must seek apology for making such comment.

After the end of the programme, they locked Asif Nazrul's office room at Qazi Motahar Hossain Bhaban at the university.

Asif Nazrul on August 17 wrote in a Facebook post, "The picture of Kabul Airport would be seen in Bangladesh, if a fair election is held."







