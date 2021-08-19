Court exonerates Anvir from charge

A Dhaka court on Wednesday exonerated Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir from the charges of the case filed over abetting suicide of a college student in the capital's Gulshan.

After rejecting the Naraji Petition (no-confidence) petition submitted by the complainant against the final report on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the complainant, Tania, the sister of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia, submitted a Naraji Petition on the final report.

Munia is the daughter of a valiant freedom fighter of Cumilla.

Nusrat, the complainant of the case over inciting her sister's suicide, prayed to the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury on Tuesday to revive the case.

The court fixed Wednesday to pass an order on the matter after examining the case documents.

Earlier on the day, the Magistrate accepted the final report saying that the investigation by police was found true and there was no cogent ground to order a

further investigation into the matter.

Soon after the order, Nusrat Jahan, complainant of the case, told the Daily Observer that she would challenge it before the higher court.

Police had recovered a variety of evidence after Munia's death, including mobile phones, her diaries and CCTV footages, the lawyer said. Police had previously said that the CCTV footages showed Anvir coming in and going out of the flat.

Munia was found dead in a flat in Dhaka's Gulshan on April 19.

The victim's sister, Nusrat Jahan, filed a case with Gulshan Police Station accusing Anvir of inciting the suicide.

According to the case filed by Munia's family, Anvir had an 'affair' with Munia and used to visit her at a Gulshan flat he rented for her.

They allege that he had promised to marry her, but later refused, threatened her and asked her to leave, which spurred her to commit suicide.





