Home Front Page

Clash With Cops

Three cases filed against Aman, Aminul, 153 other BNP men

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Three cases have been filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in the capital over Tuesday's clash between police and BNP men at Chandrima Udyan.
The accused have been charged for conducting sabotage, injuring law enforcement personnel and vandalising vehicles and other public properties. The case was lodged with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station on Tuesday night.
Police filed the case while Metro Rail Authorities filed two others on Tuesday night, confirmed OC Jane Alam Munshi.
Md Shohidullah, Deputy Commissioner of Tejgaon Division, said charges of assaulting and injuring police personnel and damaging property were brought against the accused.
In the case filed by police, 155 BNP men including its leader Amanullah Aman and Aminul Haque -- the convener and member secretary of the newly-formed Dhaka north unit of BNP  were accused of intercepting police while discharging duties and beating up
law enforcers.
However, the Metro Rail Authorities alleged damage of property worth Tk 30 to Tk 40 lakh because of vandalising a number of their vehicles.
Meanwhile, 47 people have been arrested in this connection till 11:30am on Wednesday.
BNP men locked into a clash with law enforcers when they went to Chandrima Udyan to pay homage to party founder Ziaur Rahman by placing wreaths at his grave on Tuesday that left over 50 injured.
BNP and the police blamed each other for the clash during which some vehicles were vandalised on nearby streets.


