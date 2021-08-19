Video
Khaleda takes second dose of C-19 jab

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia received the second dose of coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday.
She took the Modarna vaccine staying at her vehicle at Sheikh Russell
Gastroliver Hospital in Mohakhali around 4:15 pm. One month ago, on July 19, she took the first dose of the vaccine.
Khaleda Zia tested coronavirus positive on April 11 this year and on April 28 she was hospitalized primarily with covid-19 complications. After receiving treatment she returned home from the hospital on June 19.
The BNP chief landed in jail on February 8, 2017 after being sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in Dhaka in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.
On October 30 the following year, the High Court enhanced her punishment to 10 years after dismissing her appeal in the case.
The former premier was convicted by another special court in Dhaka in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case on October 29, 2018. She was sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment by the court.
She was freed from jail on March 25 last year after the government suspended her jail sentences for six months. The government on September 15 extended the suspension of the jail sentences for six months for the first time and on March 15 for second time.


