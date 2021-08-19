BGMEA, ICD at loggerheads over handling of FCL containers

CHATTOGRAM Aug 18: Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the private Inland Container Depots (ICDs) are now at loggerheads over handling of FCL (Full Container Load) containers.

Against the backdrop of acute congestion at the country's prime sea port, Chattogram, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has allowed the private Inland Container depots (ICDs) to handle all types of FCL (Full Container Load) containers since July 26 likely to be expired on August 31.

But before expiring of the directive, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) made an appeal to the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) to allow releasing the imported goods from the Chittagong Port instead of private Inland Container Depots (ICDs) to reduce time and cost.

BGMEA alleged that currently it takes around six to seven days to take delivery of imported consignments from the private ICDs as

compared to only two days at the port, which increases cost of releasing goods.

Moreover, the private ICD operators are charging higher fees and taking more time than the Chattogram Port for releasing goods.

Besides, the BGMEA said additional delay and charges are impacting the apparel industry at a time when the sector is struggling to turn around from the shocks created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the BGMEA allegations, it costs a 20-foot container Tk 4,277 for handling at CPA sheds while it costs Tk 13,755 for handling the same container at the private ICD.

They further alleged that it costs Tk 5,988 for handling 40-foot container at CPA sheds while it costs Tk18,092 for handling the same size of container at private ICD.

BGMEA said it was more costly for the RMG industries in handling containers at private ICD.

For this reason, BGMEA demanded the CPA and the NBR allow handling of FCL containers at CPA sheds for greater interest of the nation as it is one of the major foreign currency earning sources of the country.

On the other hand, Nurul Qayyum Khan, President of Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA) told the Daily Observer that as per their assessment of container handling, one 20-foot container costs Tk 5,988 at private ICD while a 40-foot container costs Tk 9150.

He claimed that the assessment of the BGMEA for handling cost of a container was an exaggeration.

The CPA has sent a letter to the Private ICD authorities on July 25 to handle more than 30,000 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers since July 26 to August 31.

At that time, there were more than 42,000 TEUs of containers in the CPA storage shed as the importers were reluctant in taking delivery during the Eid holidays and the lockdown.

If such a situation continues for a few days, there will be no space for storage of containers in the port sheds, said CPA authorities. For this reason, the CPA had sent a letter to NBR seeking permission for handling of FCL containers in the private ICDs.

As many as 19 private ICDs are now handling all export containers and the containers stuffed with 37 items of import cargo.

Now, the NBR permitted those ICDs to handle all types of FCL containers till August 31 to free the Chattogram Port from acute congestion.

Nurul Qayyum Khan said, "We are capable of handling all types of Import containers in our 19 private ICDs."

He said the storage capacity of those ICDs were over 80,000 TEUs. But presently, they have the capacity of nearly 53,000 TEUs of containers.

BICDA President said, "We have come forward to assist the Chattogram Port during the crucial moment of the maritime trade."

Meanwhile, Mahbubul Alam President of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), requested the NBR to allow the CPA to handle all the FCL containers.









