Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:57 AM
Home Front Page

Shimulia-B’Bazar ferry service suspended

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) on Wednesday suspended operation of ferry services on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route from 3:00pm due to strong current on the River Padma.
BIWTC officials said the operation will remain
suspended until further notice.
Regarding the suspension, BIWTC Manager at Shimulia Ghat Mohammad Faisal said five ferries have been operating since morning but the authorities halted the services to avoid accidents.
Banglabazar Ghat traffic police Inspector Md Jamal Uddin said vehicles are leaving the ghat after the ferry services were suspended.
According to our correspondent, around 100 vehicles were waiting at Shimulia Ghat to cross the Padma River at the time when the suspension announcement was made.
Commuters on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route were availing launch services as BIWTC suspended ferries operations.
Hearing the news of ferry suspension, vehicles were avoiding Shimulia Ghat while passengers were rushing to launch ghat for crossing the Padma.
The concerned authorities were seen asking people to follow health guidelines using loudspeakers but could only draw little attention of the passengers.


