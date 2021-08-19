306 more admitted to hospitals with dengue fever

Bangladesh on Wednesday recorded more 306 new dengue cases in the 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday as the dengue infection continues a rapid rise in the country. The patients have been admitted to different hospitals across the country.

The number of highest dengue infection was recorded at 329 on Tuesday, only before a day.

Among the new patients, 273 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining cases were reported from outside the division, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

At least 30 people have been suspected of dying from dengue fever since January till now.

At present, a total of 1,110 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the rest were listed outside Dhaka.

Some 6,950 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January, and 5,733 of them have been

released after they recovered from the disease.

The dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year. In the years that followed, the country learned to deal with the disease much better, but it did become endemic. The fatalities almost fell to zero at one stage, before spiking again in 2018, leading to the horrific crisis the following year.









