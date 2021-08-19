Video
Ashura holiday on Friday

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Shia Muslims bring out a Tajia procession at Mohammadpur in the capital on the occasion of the holy Ashura. The photo was taken on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Shia Muslims bring out a Tajia procession at Mohammadpur in the capital on the occasion of the holy Ashura. The photo was taken on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Following the recommendation of National Moon Sighting Committee led by State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan Dulal, the date of Holy Ashura holiday was rescheduled on August 20 (Friday).
The Public Administra-tion Ministry on Wednesday issued a gazette notification amending the annual holiday calendar issued at the
very beginning of this year.
According to the notification, offices of all government, semi-government, private and autonomous authorities will remain closed on Friday, a day of two regular weekly holidays of the country.
On August 19 (Thursday) was fixed for Holy Ashura holiday in the annual calendar issued at the beginning of the year.
Meanwhile, the Religious Affairs Ministry has imposed restriction on Tazia marches, processions and rallies on the occasion of Ashura to be observed on August 20.
However, all other necessary religious rituals can be performed maintaining health guidelines, a ministry release said on Tuesday.
Restrictions on holding Tazia processions and rallies in open spaces on Ashura were also barred last year to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
On the 10th of Muharram in the Hijri (Arabic) year of 61, Hazrat Imam (RA), a grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SW) along with his family members and 72 followers embraced martyrdom at the hands of Yazid's soldiers in the desert of Karbala to uphold the teachings of the great Prophet.
Since then, the tragic events of Karbala have been observed in the Muslim world.


