172 more die, 7,248 infected with C-19 in 24 hours



A corona patient arrives at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital from outside of the capital on Wednesday. Many patients like him every day comes to Dhaka from other districts for better corona treatment. PHOTO: OBSERVER

With the latest inclusion of 7,248 new infections on Wednesday, total number of infections rose to 1,440,644 in the country since the first detection on March 8 in 2020.

According to DGHS data, 7,248 persons tested positive on Wednesday testing 41,014 samples across the country, with a positivity rate of 17.67 per cent. After a long time, the positivity rate declined below 20.

Beside, the total number of recoveries reached 1,327,028 in the country after inclusion of fresh recoveries of 12,112

patients from the infectious disease.

Dhaka recorded 4,152 new cases, the highest among the eight divisions of the country while Chittagong recorded 1,124 new cases.

According to the DGHS statement, more than 85.2 lakh tests were conducted in the country, leading to an overall test positivity rate of 16.91 per cent.

The seven-day moving average of daily deaths in Bangladesh also dropped to 188.7 on Wednesday.

For a seven-day moving average, one has to take the data of the last one week, add them up, and divide it by seven. The most common application of moving average is to identify trend direction.

Of the 172 deceased of Wednesday, 94 persons are men and 78 women. Of them, 13 were aged above 80, 30 aged between 71 and 80 years, 62 between 61 and 70, 34 aged between 51 and 60, 20 aged between 41 and 50, seven in 31-40 age group, four in 21-30 age group, and two belonging to 11 to 20 age group.

Among the deceased, Dhaka logged the highest deaths with 67 fatalities, followed by Chittagong with 47. Khulna division counted 16 deaths while Sylhet 15, Mymensingh 10, Rajshahi eight, Barisal five, and Rangpur four.

Of the total fatalities, 16,243 persons, around 65.71pc, are men while 8,476 women, around 34.29pc.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.72pc.

The DGHS authority reported first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8 in 2020.

The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 43 lakh lives and infection over 20.9 crore people across the world till Wednesday afternoon, according to Worldometer. As many as 187.83 million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.









