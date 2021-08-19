

Reopen edn institutions soon, PM tells Ministry

The Prime Minister came up with the directive while virtually attending a meeting of government secretaries.

Sheikh Hasina also asked authorities concerned to take a quick move regarding this.

"Not only universities, but schools also have to be reopened; this is the most

important matter now, kids are suffering from mental distress staying at homes (for a long time); we have to give attention to this issue," she said.

The Prime Minister gave this instruction when Mahbub Hossain, Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Education, highlighted the situation of the Ministry regarding the reopening of educational institutions.

The Prime Minister further said that all students above the age of 18 years should be brought under vaccination as soon as possible. Online and other educational activities should be kept active till the opening of the educational institution.

Previously, educational institutes have been closed since March 17 last year owing to the pandemic.

The government had planned to reopen schools several times but was forced to extend the closure as the pandemic worsened.









