Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:56 AM
Chandrima Udyan clash

26 BNP men remanded, 21 sent to jail

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Court Correspondent

Twentysix activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka Court on Wednesday in a case filed over clash   between the police and BNP activists at Chandrima Udyan on Tuesday.
Rest 21 was sent to jail by the same court in the case.
Former Dhaka Bar President Adv Masud Ahmed Talukhder and Adv Joinal Abedin Mejabah appered for the BNP activists and prayed to the court to annul the remand plea.
Earlier, the police produced 47 arrested BNP activists before the court seeking five-day remand each, said the court's general recording officer sub-inspector Md Jalaluddin.
Police filed a case against 155 activists and organizers of Bangladesh Nationalist Party over a clash with police at Chandrima Udyan in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The accused have been accused of conducting sabotage, injuring law enforcement personnel and vandalizing vehicles and other public properties.
The case was filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station on Tuesday night.
Amanullah Aman and Aminul Islam -- the convener and member secretary of the newly formed Dhaka north unit of BNP, are among the accused.


