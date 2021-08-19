SC upholds death sentence of 1, commutes punishment of 3 others

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld death sentence of Shukur Ali and commuted three others' death sentences to life imprisonment in a case filed for raping and killing a 13-year-old girl at Daulatpur in Kushtia in March 2004.

The apex court also asked the jail authorities to shift Nuruddin Sentu, Azanur Rahman and Mamun Hossain to regular cell from the condemned cell.

A virtual five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain delivered the verdict after hearing separate appeals filed by the convicts challenging the High Court judgement that confirmed their death sentences in the case.

Senior Advocate SM Shahjahan, Barrister Raghib Rauf Chowdhury and SM Animul Islam argued for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath represented the state.

According to the case statement, the 13-year-old victim from Lalnagar village under Kushtia's Daulatpur Upazila went to a neighbour's house to watch television on the night of March 25 in 2004.

Convict Sentu who had an affair with the victim took her to a nearby tobacco field where the five convicts knifed her to death before raping. Sentu hired Shukur Ali to kill the victim.

The victim's father Abdul Aziz filed a case with Daulatpur Police Station against unidentified people on March 27 in 2004 after her body was recovered by police from the tobacco filed.

Sukur Ali was 23-year-old while the remaining three were aged between 13 to 17 years on March 25 in 2004 when they were accused of raping and killing the victim.

On May 11 in 2014, the HC upheld their death sentences for raping and killing the victim.

Later, the four death-row convicts filed separate appeals against the HC judgement.

Earlier, a Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in Kushtia on February 4 in 2009 sentenced the five accused to death.

Kamrul alias Kamu, one of the death-row convicts, died awaiting his appeal hearing by the HC.



