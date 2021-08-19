Atiqul asks DNCC officials not to relent till eradication of Aedes, dengue



Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam speaks at a discussion at Dhaka North Nagar Bhaban in the capital's Gulshan on Wednesday. photo: observer

The instruction was given at a discussion meeting on "Social Movement for Good Health" held at the Dhaka North Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan.

Among others, Local Government Minister Tajul Islam, ruling party lawmaker Nahid Izhar Khan, Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former media adviser to the Prime Minister, DNCC Chief Executive Officer Selim Reza also spoke at the event.

Urging the city dwellers, Atiqul Islam said, "By turning mourning into strength, everyone should work together to keep their homes and surroundings clean and tidy to prevent spread of Aedes mosquitoes."

"Officials and employees of all levels of the DNCC, including local councillors, have been directed to assist the city dwellers in this regard," he also added.

"In order to prevent Aedes mosquitoes, dengue and chikungunya, the DNCC is conducting various public awareness activities in its 54 Wards of 10 regions along with local MPs and councillors," The DNCC Mayor said and added, "DNCC is also spraying mosquito repellents according to the entomologists' directions."

He urged to the DNCC dwellers to clean flower tubs, unused tires, coconut shells, open packets of chips and various types of open pots on roofs or other places so that water does not accumulate for more than three days.

Mentioning that hospitals are already overwhelmed with patients, Atiqul Islam said, "There is no way to move without masks. So each of us has to follow the government health guidance and hygiene rules, including wearing mask properly."

Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Md Tajul Islam in his keynote address said that the number of dengue patients in the DNCC area is comparatively less as timely and effective measures have been taken to prevent Aedes mosquitoes and dengue under the leadership of the competent Mayor.

"It would be possible to tackle dengue in the city if everyone, including the local councillors, worked together under the leadership of the DNCC Mayor," Md Tajul Islam added.







Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Wednesday asked all officials and employees, including local councillors, not to relent till Aedes mosquitoes and dengue are eradicated.The instruction was given at a discussion meeting on "Social Movement for Good Health" held at the Dhaka North Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan.Among others, Local Government Minister Tajul Islam, ruling party lawmaker Nahid Izhar Khan, Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former media adviser to the Prime Minister, DNCC Chief Executive Officer Selim Reza also spoke at the event.Urging the city dwellers, Atiqul Islam said, "By turning mourning into strength, everyone should work together to keep their homes and surroundings clean and tidy to prevent spread of Aedes mosquitoes.""Officials and employees of all levels of the DNCC, including local councillors, have been directed to assist the city dwellers in this regard," he also added."In order to prevent Aedes mosquitoes, dengue and chikungunya, the DNCC is conducting various public awareness activities in its 54 Wards of 10 regions along with local MPs and councillors," The DNCC Mayor said and added, "DNCC is also spraying mosquito repellents according to the entomologists' directions."He urged to the DNCC dwellers to clean flower tubs, unused tires, coconut shells, open packets of chips and various types of open pots on roofs or other places so that water does not accumulate for more than three days.Mentioning that hospitals are already overwhelmed with patients, Atiqul Islam said, "There is no way to move without masks. So each of us has to follow the government health guidance and hygiene rules, including wearing mask properly."Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Md Tajul Islam in his keynote address said that the number of dengue patients in the DNCC area is comparatively less as timely and effective measures have been taken to prevent Aedes mosquitoes and dengue under the leadership of the competent Mayor."It would be possible to tackle dengue in the city if everyone, including the local councillors, worked together under the leadership of the DNCC Mayor," Md Tajul Islam added.