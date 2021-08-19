Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Atiqul asks DNCC officials not to relent till eradication of Aedes, dengue

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam speaks at a discussion at Dhaka North Nagar Bhaban in the capital's Gulshan on Wednesday. photo: observer

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam speaks at a discussion at Dhaka North Nagar Bhaban in the capital's Gulshan on Wednesday. photo: observer

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Wednesday asked all officials and employees, including local councillors, not to relent till Aedes mosquitoes and dengue are eradicated.
The instruction was given at a discussion meeting on "Social Movement for Good Health" held at the Dhaka North Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan.
Among others, Local Government Minister Tajul Islam, ruling party lawmaker Nahid Izhar Khan, Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former media adviser to the Prime Minister, DNCC Chief Executive Officer Selim Reza also spoke at the event.
Urging the city dwellers, Atiqul Islam said, "By turning mourning into strength, everyone should work together to keep their homes and surroundings clean and tidy to prevent spread of Aedes mosquitoes."
"Officials and employees of all levels of the DNCC, including local councillors, have been directed to assist the city dwellers in this regard," he also added.
"In order to prevent Aedes mosquitoes, dengue and chikungunya, the DNCC is conducting various public awareness activities in its 54 Wards of 10 regions along with local MPs and councillors," The DNCC Mayor said and added, "DNCC is also spraying mosquito repellents according to the entomologists' directions."
He urged to the DNCC dwellers to clean flower tubs, unused tires, coconut shells, open packets of chips and various types of open pots on roofs or other places so that water does not accumulate for more than three days.
Mentioning that hospitals are already overwhelmed with patients, Atiqul Islam said, "There is no way to move without masks. So each of us has to follow the government health guidance and hygiene rules, including wearing mask properly."
Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Md Tajul Islam in his keynote address said that the number of dengue patients in the DNCC area is comparatively less as timely and effective measures have been taken to prevent Aedes mosquitoes and dengue under the leadership of the competent Mayor.
"It would be possible to tackle dengue in the city if everyone, including the local councillors, worked together under the leadership of the DNCC Mayor," Md Tajul Islam added.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FM mourns loss of lives due to wildfires in Algeria
Atiqul asks DNCC officials not to relent till eradication of Aedes, dengue
Muktijuddho Moncho burns Asif Nazrul’s effigy, locks office
All trains run from today
C-19 recovery cases reach 62,000-mark in Chattogram
Filipino found dead hanging by the neck
DU stands 1st in ICPC competition
Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University (CU) Dr Shirin Akhtar speaks at a discussion


Latest News
Biman resumes flights to India from Aug 22
Taliban: Islamic scholars to decide women's role in Afghanistan
HSC candidates given instruction for practical
Banks to remain open Thursday as holiday reset for Ashura
US freezes Afghan central bank’s assets of $9.5bn
Govt decides to fix fee for participation of foreign artists in local ads
Quader for staying alert against communal forces
Japan urged to invest in automobile, food processing industries
T-Mobile hackers steal data of 40m people
Two killed as motorcycle hits tree in Noakhali
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Antiquated adoption law for orphans
RU admission test from October 4
Dengue turns alarming
Secretarial meeting to be held today after 4 years
Padma Bridge, ferries and the authorities
Combating garbage menace in Dhaka city
No scope to shelter Afghan people: FM reiterates
Export potentials of Bangladeshi aromatic rice
Remove harmful online games for 3 months
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft