Muktijuddho Moncho burns Asif Nazrul’s effigy, locks office

Muktijuddho Moncho on Wednesday burnt an effigy of Prof Asif Nazrul, Dhaka University (DU) Law Department Chairman and demanded action alleging him of making 'anti-state comment'.

They also locked his office room at Qazi Motahar Hossain Bhaban in the campus at around 5pm.

On August 17, Prof Asif Nazrul wrote a post on his verified Facebook page, "The picture of Kabul Airport would be seen in Bangladesh, if a fair election is held."

Aminul Islam Bulbul, president of Muktijuddho Moncho, said they will announce tougher movement if Asif Nazrul will not be dismissed from the university.

Banning Asif Nazrul in the campus, Bulbul further said that Muktijuddho Moncho will resist him wherever found.













