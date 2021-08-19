Video
All trains run from today

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

All intercity and local trains and Demu trains, which remained closed in the country during lockdown, will resume operation from today (Thursday).
Bangladesh Railway (BR) started operating some 36 pairs of intercity trains from August 11 following the government's decision of relaxation of restrictions. Another 12 pairs of intercity trains will start running from today.
Twenty pairs of commuters and other local trains started running from August 11. Twenty four more pairs of commuter, local and demo trains will start running.
A directive, signed by deputy director (operations) of the railway's transportation branch Rezaul Haque, was issued on Tuesday which provided a list of trains.
However, operation of 9 local trains of the BR will remain closed for the time being. According to the directive, Chattogram-Sylhet route's Jalalabad Express, Dhaka-Mymensingh route's Isakhan Express, Akhaura-Sylhet route's Kushiyara Express, Chandpur-Laksam route's Laksam commuter and Laksam-Noakhali route's Noakhali commuter will not be operated.
Besides, one local train will not run on each of Chattogram-Dohazari, Mymensingh-Dewanganj, Mymensingh-Bhairab Bazar and Sylhet-Chhatak routes.
Operation of these trains was closed before the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.


