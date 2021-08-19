

Government takes a prudent decision



We welcome the government's well-timed and prudent decision to turn down the US plea to shelter Afghan refugees. At the same time, we would say our government is already doing more than enough within its limited capabilities to accommodate more than a million Muslim Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. It is time, as well as a test for resource-rich US ally EU, Canada, Australia and Middle East countries to provide shelter to recent Afghan refugees.



Not that our government is prejudiced or hostile to give shelter to Muslim Afghan refugees, but the country is already reeling from negative economic , security and environmental impacts by housing enough Rohingya refugees. We have more than enough in our plate for the past 4 years. Simultaneously, it is a relevant reminder that 46 years ago, numerable airlifts and rescue operations were organized to bring South Vietnamese refugees and asylum-seekers to the US. Biden administration may well consider replicating similar airlifting rescue operations in Afghanistan.



Approximately some 120,000 South Vietnamese were rescued and relocated following US retreat back then. Ground and political reality surrounding Afghanistan for the US are surely different this time, but it is better not to compel poor and developing countries to over-stretch their limited resources by sheltering Afghan refugees.



We, however, congratulate Uganda government to have agreed to take in 2,000 refugees' for a temporary period from Afghanistan fleeing after the Taliban takeover. The global humanitarian response would have projected much better, had wealthy Western countries would come forward to shelter the refugees.



Nevertheless, it is also encouraging to note that our Ministry of Foreign Affairs ( MoFA) has confirmed that it considers Bangladesh as a potential development partner and a friend of Afghanistan. Moreover, it stands ready to share its best practices with Afghanistan in a range of areas such as basic education, community healthcare, sanitation, human resources development, agriculture, climate change adaptation, disaster management, and ICT-sponsored public service delivery.



