Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:56 AM
Home Editorial

Government takes a prudent decision

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Already overburdened with more than a million Rohingya refugees - Bangladesh government on Tuesday right away rejected a US plea to shelter further Afghan refugees. The decision was made in the wake of Taliban assuming power and US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen confirmed that the request was made from Washington through diplomatic channels.

We welcome the government's well-timed and prudent decision to turn down the US plea to shelter Afghan refugees. At the same time, we would say our government is already doing more than enough within its limited capabilities to accommodate more than a million Muslim Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. It is time, as well as a test for resource-rich US ally EU, Canada, Australia and Middle East countries to provide shelter to recent Afghan refugees.

Not that our government is prejudiced or hostile to give shelter to Muslim Afghan refugees, but the country is already reeling from negative economic , security and  environmental impacts by housing enough Rohingya refugees. We have more than enough in our plate for the past 4 years. Simultaneously, it is a relevant reminder that 46 years ago, numerable airlifts and rescue operations were organized to bring South Vietnamese refugees and asylum-seekers to the US. Biden administration may well consider replicating similar airlifting rescue operations in Afghanistan.

Approximately some 120,000 South Vietnamese were rescued and relocated following US retreat back then. Ground and political reality surrounding Afghanistan for the US are surely different this time, but it is better not to compel poor and developing countries to over-stretch their limited resources by sheltering Afghan refugees.

We, however, congratulate Uganda government to have agreed to take in 2,000 refugees' for a temporary period from Afghanistan fleeing after the Taliban takeover. The global humanitarian response would have projected much better, had wealthy Western countries would come forward to shelter the refugees.

Nevertheless, it is also encouraging to note that our Ministry of Foreign Affairs ( MoFA) has confirmed that  it considers Bangladesh as a potential development partner and a friend of Afghanistan. Moreover, it stands ready to share its best practices with Afghanistan in a range of areas such as basic education, community healthcare, sanitation, human resources development, agriculture, climate change adaptation, disaster management, and ICT-sponsored public service delivery.

In addition, our foreign minister has also clarified in an official statement that our door will surely remain open if the Taliban government becomes a government supported by its people. Afghanistan is a SAARC member state and friend of Bangladesh and similarly we have been a partner in rebuilding of that nation. That said - it is only better to help a friend in need, based on proper assessment of one's strength and limitations.



