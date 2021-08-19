Protect local textile industry

Dear Sir

Textile industry is one of the vital industries of the country's economy. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) wrote to the commerce ministry seeking permission for importing yarn through all land ports across the country, and for partial imports of the key material under the same letters of credit (LCs).



If Bangladesh allows yarn imports through all land ports across the country, and permits partial imports of the readymade garment industry's key material under the same letters of credit (LCs), it will seriously impact the local textile mills. The Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) has launched an effort to reach out to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and ministries concerned in a bid to prevent such a scenario. Moreover, RMG owners have been expressing their concerns for some time over the unusual rise of yarn, especially in the local market. Though apparel makers are complaining that the spinning mill owners are hiking yarn prices unnaturally, they in response have claimed that the material's price has gone up in the international market.



Therefore, government authorities must ensure the smooth growth of these two vital sectors of our economy. The price of yarn should be stable in the market and the local yarn producing factories should grow.

Khalid Hasan

Over email