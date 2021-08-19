Reasons behind Afghan security forces’ failure

Taliban have hung up victory flags at Afghanistan's presidential palace following a series of weeks of deadly attacks. The withdrawal of US troops from the country and the nominal resistance of Afghan forces failed to quell the insurgency. Rather, the security arrangements of the Ghani administration have collapsed like a sand barrier in front of their powerful attack.



Ashraf Ghani , known as the US-backed president resigned and fled Afghanistan after Kabul was lost. He later mentioned the reason for this. He left the country to avoid bloodshed. Some experts believe that the United States negotiated with the Taliban for the safe passage of U.S. citizens. In this context, the Taliban gave Ghani an opportunity to escape from Afghanistan.



Based on information obtained from various intelligence sources, it is believed that the United States received a promise from the Taliban at that negotiating table. According to that promise, Gani-led government officials and American citizens will not enter Kabul until they have reached safe havens. The same thing happened later. The Taliban entered Kabul shortly after Gani and Saleh fled.



The Taliban said in a recent statement that it would not retaliate against those who were loyal to the Ghani government. At the same time, the people of Kabul issued a message so that they would not be frightened or intimidated by the sight of their fighters. However, most people did not find this statement credible. As a result, thousands of people have begun fleeing Afghanistan to Iran, Tajikistan and Turkey.



The Taliban said in a statement that they would try to convince the world that their rule would be government-centric and that recognition would be sought from other countries through dialogue. At that time, they tried to find legitimacy for their rule by announcing the liberation of the Afghan people from foreign domination. What they want to point out that no foreign power will try to repeat the mistakes of the past. They refer to the 1969 invasion of the Soviet Union (now Russia) and the 2001 invasion of the United States.



U.S. President Joe Biden has made it clear he will not hand over the Afghan war to a fifth U.S. president. After Barack Obama came to power, Bin Laden was killed in Pakistan in an attack by US Navy SEALs. After coming to power in the second term, Obama promised to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. Donald Trump came to power and made the same promise to the American people. He said he would no longer invest in nation-building in Afghanistan. He then began peace talks with the Taliban.



Joe Biden, who was vice president under Barak Obama agreed with Trump on the cost of the war in Afghanistan. When he came to power, he accelerated the process of withdrawing the army. After the latest troop withdrawal, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told an American TV channel that the mission in Afghanistan had been achieved and that their visit to Afghanistan was a success.





On July 7, President Joe Biden dismissed speculation that the Taliban could easily conquer Afghanistan. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden said the Taliban were unlikely to take over the country. As a result, a number of Afghan observers believe that the Taliban's occupation of Afghanistan has been faster and smoother than previously thought.



The Afghan government forces, led by Ghani, numbered three and a half million. Even then, the non-police force of the Afghan army was about 2.5 million. Even with such a large force, it lost badly to about 60,000-75,000 Taliban fighters. Subsequent investigations found evidence of Afghan army and police emigration and widespread casualties during the war, in addition to corruption.



In a 2021 report to the US Congress, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan (SIGAR) highlighted corruption as the main reason behind the failure of the Afghan forces and estimated that more than 88 billion had been spent on Afghanistan's security this year alone. Cigar's report said the outcome of the war would tell whether the money was well spent.



On the other hand, the Afghan Air Force could use 211 jets against the Taliban on the ground. But in this case they took a neutral position. They thought the Gani administration was the main target of the power-hungry Taliban fighters. So there will be no attack on them by the Taliban.



The corruption and incompetence of the Afghan government has provoked intense anger and frustration among the country's rural and tribal communities. As a result, they once lost allegiance to the Gani government. At the same time, the Taliban and their supporters took control of the madrassas early on. These madrasas later served as their power houses. When they declared this fight a fight against injustice and corruption, the students and teachers of these madrassas went to war with the Taliban in the nineties.



Although many countries have criticized the Taliban internationally, no one has come forward to support the Afghan government. On the other hand, Taliban received active support from Pakistan, the Saudi Arabian group, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. These Islamic countries have generally refrained from criticizing or pressuring the Taliban in general.



Pakistan's military intelligence agency Inter-State Intelligence (ISI) has reportedly sent funds to the Taliban from various Islamic groups. The Taliban have also made millions of dollars from the illicit trade in opium. The Taliban's drug trade is also said to have been facilitated through networks created by the ISI.



Despite the differences in the nineties, India now has normal relations with the Taliban. However, India has closed four of its consulates in Afghanistan and removed staff from the embassy in Kabul. Despite repeated requests for military assistance from the Ghani government on the Taliban issue, India has not aligned itself with the Afghan government. Therefore, it can be said that India is in a favorable position on diplomatic issues. In short, India is now in a wait-and-see policy.



However, there are concerns that the return of the Taliban could encourage their allies and like-minded Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad who have been conducting anti-Indian activities from Pakistan at different times.

The writer is a student, Department of Anthropology

University of Chittagong







