Ensure healthy food for healthy nation

Food is one of the basic human needs. A class of very dishonest traders is slowly pushing people to their deaths by mixing chemicals, pesticides, formalin, and calcium carbide in their food. Chemicals are being mixed at every level from product production to marketing. These incidents continue to occur even after proper monitoring. So the prevalence of the disease is increasing. Now I can't eat anything without fear. Therefore, the issue of safe food needs to be given the highest priority in protecting human health and life. If food is unsafe and poisonous, what is the guarantee of a healthy life? Extensive misuse of pesticides in agriculture and excessive use of fertilizers are putting the public health of the country at risk.



The food that we eat to live contains poison. Now the question is what are we eating? Examination of various samples of consumer goods has revealed a grim picture of adulteration. The amount of adulteration is highest in sweets and confectionery products. Children have low immunity. Therefore, children and pregnant mothers are more likely to be infected with adulterated food.



Protecting agricultural products from pesticides can save people from a lot of health risks. The next generation is growing up with the risk of various serious diseases by consuming low quality food prepared in various toxic and unhealthy environments. The risk of death of the child is increasing due to adulterated and poisonous food. Pregnant women can give birth to children with disabilities and there is a risk of fetal disability. As a result of eating these foods for a long time, there are symptoms of incurable diseases including cancer in adults and children.



Some foods are so toxic that they can alter DNA. According to the Kidney Foundation, 18 percent of the people in Bangladesh are suffering from kidney disease and due to the consumption of food mixed with chemicals, kidney disease is increasing. The number of cancer, kidney and liver patients is increasing at a tremendous rate. Prolonged ingestion of toxic foods harms the pregnant mother and her fetus, and the child may die of cancer and kidney disease.



In addition, child with low intelligence and disability is being born too. As a result of taking toxic chemicals with food body gets poisoned for a long time. Among 72 food products tested at the National Food Safety Laboratory, on average, 40 percent of the food is 3 to 20 times more toxic chemicals than the tolerable level. These chemicals have been classified as extremely dangerous by the World Health Organization. 35% of fruit and 50% of vegetable samples contain various toxic pesticides. Thirteen samples of rice were found to contain highly toxic arsenic, and five samples were found to contain chromium. Thirty samples of turmeric powder contained lead and other metals. Salt also contains 20-50 times more lead than tolerable levels.



The existence of antibiotics harmful to the human body has been found in chicken meat and fish. Turmeric and salt are made shin and heavy by applying some more metallic material including lead. About 25 percent of the pesticides used in agricultural land are mixed in the water of the adjacent water bodies. In addition to cleaning the equipment or materials used to apply the pesticides, some more pesticides go into the pond or drain water.



On the one hand, it has a direct detrimental effect on fish and fish eggs. As a result aquatic lives are damaged, fish food is wasted, and water is wasted. Again, it goes from fish to human body. Following the directions of the High Court, BSTI examined 408 samples of salt, turmeric, chilly powder, curry powder, mustard oil, bottled drinking water, butter, flour, noodles and biscuits and submitted its report to the court in May and June this year.



According to the report, 84 products of 47 top companies are substandard. The court directed to remove these products from the market and revoke the licenses of the concerned institutions. The court urged the government to "fight against food adulteration" like the recent war on drugs. The amount of adulteration in baby food is the highest.



Adulterated food shops have sprung up in front of almost all educational institutions. In front of the shop, various types of chips, chocolates, ice cream, chutneys, packaged juices are arranged in such a way that it easily catches the eye of the children. Most of these food products are not approved by BSTI.



There are many textile and dyeing industries around Dhaka. The toxic water of the river is used for agricultural purposes. The result is a mixture of heavy metals such as lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury in vegetables and rice and fish, which are extremely harmful to our health.



According to experts, eating adulterated and substandard food increases the risk of serious diseases such as malnutrition, food poisoning and cancer. Contaminated food gradually has a toxic effect on the human body and can lead to death. One of the reasons for the recent increase in kidney and liver cancer in the country is adulterated food Children of mothers who eat contaminated food are not Nutrition, cancer and the risk of heart attack. Consumers, traders, safe food authorities should all be aware. If we do not fulfil our responsibilities properly, not only our present, but also our future generations will be at serious health risk.



The problem of adulterated and substandard food is a social and behavioural problem. There are 15 laws in the country to ensure food security. These laws have identified food pollution as a criminal offense. BSTI, Bangladesh Safe Food Authority, Consumer Rights Protection Officer are regularly monitoring the market. In addition, mobile courts are conducting daily raids and dishonest traders are being punished for various terms including district fines. There is no substitute for nutritious food to build a healthy nation. We are all unknowingly taking poisonous food. Consumers, producers, traders all need awareness to prevent food poisoning. Not only with punishment, but also with one's own conscience, one should stop adulteration of food.

The writer is a journalist









