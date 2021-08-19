Abdus Subhan Champa Mia

KISHOREGANJ: Abdus Subhan Champa Mia, father of former commissioner and mayor of Kishoreganj Municipality Md Parvez Mia, died of old-age complications at Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. He was 80.

His namaz-e-janaza held on Shaheedi Mosque premises.

Later, he was buried at Sholakia Bagajannat Graveyard.

He left two sons, one daughter, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Hasna Hena Tahera Begum

PANCHAGARH: Hasna Hena Tahera Begum, ex-assistant head teacher of Collectorate Adarsha Shikhya Niketan and wife of Freedom Fighter and General Secretary of District JSD Abdus Sattar, passed away on Monday morning. She was 62.

She breathed her last in Rangpur Medical College Hospital while being treated. She was suffering from old-age complications.

After Esha prayer, her namaz-e-janaza was held on the day. Later she was laid down in Panchagarh Central Graveyard.

Her death was condoled by JSD President Sharif Nurul Ambia, General Secretary Nazmul Haq Pradhan, and Organising Secretary Prof Emran Al Amin.

She left her husband, two daughters, numerous relatives and well-wishers to mourn her death.