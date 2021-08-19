Covid-19: 32 more die, 465 more infected in 10 dists

A total of 32 more people died of and 465 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 10 districts- sic districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Pirojpur and Kishoreganj districts, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of nine people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said four people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining five had suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, four were from Rajshahi, two from Natore and Naogaon each, and one from Meherpur districts.

Some 261 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: A total of 13 more people died of and 106 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the district in two days.

Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 12pm on Wednesday.

One person who died here in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus was identified as Rahima, 76, a resident of Sadar Upazila.

Meanwhile, some 48 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday, taking the total number of the virus cases to 20,496 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.

He said a total of 343 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 48 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 13.99 per cent.

A total of 1,07,082 samples were tested in the district.

However, some 97 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 19,232 in the district.

Currently, some 115 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH), 112 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 28 at TMSS Medical College Hospital and eight others at different upazila health complexes in the district.

On the other hand, a total of 10 more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 12:30pm on Tuesday.

Two people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining eight had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus were identified as Mominul Islam, 78, and Haider Ali, 72, residents of Sadar Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 626 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 58 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 20,448 in the district.

Bogura Deputy CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Tuesday noon.

He said a total of 311 samples have tested in the last 24 hours where 58 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 18.64 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 40 are in Sadar, seven in Shajahanpur, two in Sonatala, Shibganj and Nandigram each, and one in Sherpur upazilas.

A total of 1,62,739 samples were tested in the district.

However, some 153 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 19,135 in the district.

Currently, some 132 patients are undergoing treatment at SZRMCH, 112 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 30 at TMSS Medical College Hospital and eight others at different upazila health complexes in the district.

PIROJPUR: Some 22 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 5,034 here.

Among the total infected, some 4,341 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 79 died of it in the district.

Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

BARISHAL: Eight more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon.

Six people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus, two were from Barishal and Barguna each, and one from Patuakhali and Bhola districts each.

Of them, three died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) while the rest at different hospitals in the division.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 606 in the division.

On the other hand, two more people died with the virus symptoms at SBMCH in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 919 in the hospital.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases from the virus is 195 in Barishal, 102 in Patuakhali, 71 in Bhola, 78 in Pirojpur, 82 in Barguna and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 255 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 41,597 in the division.

A total of 1,349 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 255 people found positive for the virus.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 17,063 in Barishal, 5,717 in Patuakhali, 5,831 in Bhola, 5,012 in Pirojpur, 3,545 in Barguna and 4,465 in Jhalokati districts.

Among the total infected, some 26,242 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district with the recovery rate of 63.96 per cent.

KISHOREGANJ: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Tuesday night.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 197 here.

Meanwhile, some 82 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 11,156 in the district.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Tuesday night.

He said of the newly infected people, 31 are in Sadar, 34 in Bhairab, four in Bajitpur, three in Hossainpur, two in Pakundia, Katiadi, Kuliarchar and Itna each, and one in Nikli and Austagram upazilas each.

The upazila-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 4,763 in Sadar, 412 in Hossainpur, 361 in Karimganj, 288 in Tarail, 610 in Pakundia, 992 in Katiadi, 431 in Kuliarchar, 2,105 in Bhairab, 147 in Nikli, 708 in Bajitpur, 101 in Itna, 121 in Mithamoin and 117 in Austagram upazilas.

Among the total infected, some 7,823 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district, the CS added.











