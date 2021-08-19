Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two men murdered in two districts

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Jashore, on Tuesday.
COX'S BAZAR: A man was shot to death in Chakaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Deceased Nasir Uddin Nobel, 42, was a resident of Purba Boro Bheola area in the upazila. He was Social Welfare Secretary of Chittagong MES College Chhatra League.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chakaria Police Station (PS) Shaker Mohammad Jobayer said family of Nasir had been at loggerheads with another family in the area over a piece of land.
Both groups were locked into a clash in the area in the afternoon where nine people including Nasir received bullet injuries.
The injured were rushed to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Nasir dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the        OC added.
JASHORE: A young man has been slaughtered by miscreants in Keshabpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Russell Hossain, 22, son of Mazed Hossen of Sabdia Village in the upazila. For livelihood, he used to operate a motorcycle on rent.
Family sources said Russell went out of the house on Monday morning with the motorcycle. But, he did not return home at night.
Later, locals spotted the body in a field in Sagordari area on Tuesday morning. They also found his vehicle on the scene.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police primarily assumed that he might have been killed over precious enmity.
Filing of a case is underway in this connection.
Keshabpur PS OC Borhan Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Executive Engineer of Thakurgaon Public Works Department Majedar Rahman
Covid-19: 32 more die, 465 more infected in 10 dists
Two men murdered in two districts
Nazipur Poura road deplorable at Patnitala
Two missing men found dead
One to die for trafficking heroin
4 killed in road mishaps in three districts


Latest News
Biman resumes flights to India from Aug 22
Taliban: Islamic scholars to decide women's role in Afghanistan
HSC candidates given instruction for practical
Banks to remain open Thursday as holiday reset for Ashura
US freezes Afghan central bank’s assets of $9.5bn
Govt decides to fix fee for participation of foreign artists in local ads
Quader for staying alert against communal forces
Japan urged to invest in automobile, food processing industries
T-Mobile hackers steal data of 40m people
Two killed as motorcycle hits tree in Noakhali
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Antiquated adoption law for orphans
RU admission test from October 4
Dengue turns alarming
Secretarial meeting to be held today after 4 years
Padma Bridge, ferries and the authorities
Combating garbage menace in Dhaka city
No scope to shelter Afghan people: FM reiterates
Export potentials of Bangladeshi aromatic rice
Remove harmful online games for 3 months
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft