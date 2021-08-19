Two men murdered in two districts

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Jashore, on Tuesday.

COX'S BAZAR: A man was shot to death in Chakaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Nasir Uddin Nobel, 42, was a resident of Purba Boro Bheola area in the upazila. He was Social Welfare Secretary of Chittagong MES College Chhatra League.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chakaria Police Station (PS) Shaker Mohammad Jobayer said family of Nasir had been at loggerheads with another family in the area over a piece of land.

Both groups were locked into a clash in the area in the afternoon where nine people including Nasir received bullet injuries.

The injured were rushed to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Nasir dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

JASHORE: A young man has been slaughtered by miscreants in Keshabpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Russell Hossain, 22, son of Mazed Hossen of Sabdia Village in the upazila. For livelihood, he used to operate a motorcycle on rent.

Family sources said Russell went out of the house on Monday morning with the motorcycle. But, he did not return home at night.

Later, locals spotted the body in a field in Sagordari area on Tuesday morning. They also found his vehicle on the scene.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that he might have been killed over precious enmity.

Filing of a case is underway in this connection.

Keshabpur PS OC Borhan Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.







