Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:54 AM
Home Countryside

Nazipur Poura road deplorable at Patnitala

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

Deplorable Naogaon-Joypurhat Road in Patnitala Upazila. photo: observer

PATNITALA, NAOGAON, Aug 18: The regional road of Naogaon-Joypurhat through Nazipur Municipality town in Patnitala Upazila of the district has turned deplorable. It is causing accidents frequently.
The deplorable road condition is ranging from Puniya crossing via bus stand CNB gate and bus stand Dewan Market to Natunhat crossing. Town dwellers are suffering immensely.
At present, the road has turned unusable. Road & Highway Department (RHD) is not coming forward to reduce communication suffering of people.
Central Committee Member Dr. MA Gafur of Nirapad Sarak Chai  said, seeing  condition of the main road none will say Nazipur is a Poura town; all vehicles from Dhaka use this road.
Local Rakibul Hasan said, Poura authorities are used to avoid responsibility by passing blame on the RHD.  RHD is used to repair it time and again. But after repairing the road, it sustains for only few days.
"We have been in disarray due to the deplorable condition of the road," he added.
Local Mukul Hossain said, a little rain causes water-logging on the road. "We are first class citizens of the Poura town. So where is the end to our suffering?" he asked. Locals demanded to the RHD for repairing it soon.


« PreviousNext »

