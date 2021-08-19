Nazipur Poura road deplorable at Patnitala



Deplorable Naogaon-Joypurhat Road in Patnitala Upazila. photo: observer

The deplorable road condition is ranging from Puniya crossing via bus stand CNB gate and bus stand Dewan Market to Natunhat crossing. Town dwellers are suffering immensely.

At present, the road has turned unusable. Road & Highway Department (RHD) is not coming forward to reduce communication suffering of people.

Central Committee Member Dr. MA Gafur of Nirapad Sarak Chai said, seeing condition of the main road none will say Nazipur is a Poura town; all vehicles from Dhaka use this road.

Local Rakibul Hasan said, Poura authorities are used to avoid responsibility by passing blame on the RHD. RHD is used to repair it time and again. But after repairing the road, it sustains for only few days.

"We have been in disarray due to the deplorable condition of the road," he added.

Local Mukul Hossain said, a little rain causes water-logging on the road. "We are first class citizens of the Poura town. So where is the end to our suffering?" he asked. Locals demanded to the RHD for repairing it soon.







