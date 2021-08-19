Two missing men found dead

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Aug 18: Members of Fire Service and Civil Defence with the help of local people have recovered the bodies of two people, who went missing after a picnic boat capsized in the Khiru River in Bhaluka Upazila of the district district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Tanvir Ahammed, 30, son of Azizul Haque of Jhalpaja Village and a multimedia businessman of Panch Rastar crossing in Bhaluka Bazar, and Dr Amit Kumar Ray, 32, a physician at Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex and son of Nanda Dulal Roy of Sadar Upazila in Gazipur.

Local sources said Health Care Pharmaceuticals organised a picnic for the doctors of the Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex.

A sand-laden bulkhead hit their boat while it was returning from Kauraid area to Bhaluka on Tuesday evening.

There were 10 doctors and 20 passengers on the boat. Some managed to swim ashore and some were rescued by the locals.

Two went missing and 10 were injured in the accident.

Later, the body of Tanvir was recovered at 12am on Wednesday.

A team of divers recovered the body of Dr Amit Kumar from the river at noon after a frantic effort.

Being informed, police sent the bodies to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies, said Officer-in-Charge of Bhaluka Model Police Station Mahmudul Islam.

Severely injured Dr Mehedi Hannan and Dr Hasin are admitted to the Bhaluka Health Complex.

Fire Service officer Abdul Al Mamun said the divers are searching the missing one.

Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex Official Dr Mahfuz Ara Begum confirmed the incident.

Bhaluka Upazila Parishad Chairman Abul Kalam Azad said illegal sand business in the area is the cause behind this unfortunate event.













