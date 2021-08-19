Video
Home Countryside

One to die for trafficking heroin

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Aug 18: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a supervisor of a passenger bus to death on charge of trafficking heroin.
Gaibandha District and Sessions Judge Dilip Kumar Bhoumik delivered the   judgement.
The convict is Paevez Mia, son of Shameem Alam, a resident of Dharmapur Village in Gobindaganj Upazila.  
The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh and ordered to pay the fine money to the parents of the victim.
According to the prosecution, acting on a tip-off, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) halted a local passenger bus namely 'Samyo Raza' in Bagda Farm Bazaar area of Gobindaganj Upazila on November 1 in 2018.
Then, RAB members recovered 450 gram of heroin from the possession of the supervisor of the bus and detained him.
After examining the witnesses and evidence, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.
The judge acquitted other three accused - Afaz Uddin, Dudu Miah and Saidul Islam as charges brought against them could not be proved in the prosecution for want of strong evidence.


« PreviousNext »

