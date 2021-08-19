4 killed in road mishaps in three districts

Four people have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Narsingdi, Brahmanbaria and Bagerhat, on Tuesday.

NARSINGDI: Two women were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Shibpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Rokeya Begum, 55, wife of Kitab Ali, a resident of Shifulia Village, and Anwara Begum, 65, wife of Kazi Ayes Ali of Sristighar area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden Dhaka-bound bus of 'Uttara Paribahan' hit the pedestrians in Hazi Bagan area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in the afternoon, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Tanzina, 15, was also injured in the accident.

Itkhola Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Mohammad Nur Haider Talukder confirmed the incident.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A rickshaw-puller was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rahmat Ali, 45, son of late Akbar Ali of Deunia Village in Baliadanga Upazila of Thakurgaon District. He lived in his father-in-law's house in Old Cattle Market area in Madhabpur Upazila of Habiganj.

The injured are Sudhir Chandra Das, 60, and Mohammad Hasim Mia, 65, residents of Shashai Village under Budhanti Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a bus of 'Ena Paribahan' hit a rickshaw in Islampur Bhanga Bridge area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 3:45pm, leaving the rickshaw-puller seriously injured.

Two pedestrians were also injured in the accident.

The injured were rushed to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared rickshaw-puller Rahmat dead.

The injured pedestrians were shifted to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

However, police seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Islampur Police Outpost In-Charge Ranjan Kumar Ghosh confirmed the incident.

BAGERHAT: A man, who was injured in a road accident in the district town, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Pravat Rahman Pavel, 30, was the son of Rezaur Rahman Mantu, a resident of Purbabasabati area in the district town.

Local sources said a motorcycle carrying Pavel fell on the road after losing its control over the steering in Daspara intersection area on August 10, which left him critically injured.

He was taken to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital first and later, shifted to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died at a hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday noon while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's father Bagerhat Municipality Councillor Rezaur Rahman Mantu confirmed the matter.







